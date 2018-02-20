Haughton airman graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas S. Grissom graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Grissom is the son of Harry Grissom of Haughton, and Cyndi Brown of Shreveport, and step-son of Donnie Brown of Shreveport and Chelsea Grissom of Haughton.

He graduated in 2011 from Caddo Magnet High School in Shreveport and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2017 from Louisiana Tech University.