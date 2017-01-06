A grand reopening celebration began Wednesday with more events planned for this weekend at the remodeled Brookshire’s Food Store, located at 1125 Highway 80 in Haughton.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, the first 500 shoppers will receive a free Brookshire’s reusable bag full of groceries. There will also be fun for the whole family Saturday including kids’ activities, product samplings, free coffee provided by Community Coffee, live local radio station broadcasts and free lunch from Brookshire’s (grilled sausage, chips and a drink) while supplies last.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday featured current Haughton Mayor Pee-Wee Anderson, Mayor-Elect Jack Hicks, Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Johnson and Brookshire Grocery Co. Chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire. Store Director Stuart Jones also presented $1,000 donations to Platt Elementary School and ACTION – Churches Together In Our Neighborhood.

Some of the store’s new offerings include a sushi bar, an expanded variety of organic produce, imported cheeses and craft beers. Customers can also purchase the freshest meat and seafood at the store’s new service counters, as well as gourmet cakes in the reimaged bakery. The expanded pharmacy offers national brand and generic prescriptions, along with a full selection of over-the-counter medications and health and personal care products. The generic prescription program provides savings on 30-, 60- and 90-day generic prescriptions.

The Brookshire’s store in Haughton is one of the nine Shreveport/Bossier locations that recently launched the new “See Red and Save” program, with lower prices on thousands of items throughout the store. These lower prices are in addition to Brookshire’s weekly advertised deals, in-store specials and fuel savings through yourpoints.

The fully renovated supermarket now boasts a modern design with a new storefront and a relocated entrance, all complemented by new exterior brick and natural stone accents. Inside, the store was refreshed with new signage, paint, décor and lighting, and includes many energy-efficient and sustainable features.

“We’re so excited about the grand reopening of this beautifully renovated store,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for BGC. “We’re also celebrating our 40th anniversary in Haughton this year, and we look forward to the next 40 years of providing quality products and exceptional service for our customers here. We truly appreciate the support of this community and proudly give back through our employee volunteers and support of schools, civic organizations and various charities.”

In addition to Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, hundreds of shoppers received free items.