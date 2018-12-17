Haughton continues Christmas tradition with parade and festival

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

The Haughton community continued what is becoming a regular Christmas tradition with the 2nd Annual Christmas In Haughton Parade at Haughton High School Saturday, Dec. 15.

Haughton resident and first time parade goer, Alice Troy, says that the Haughton Christmas parade has a classic feel to it.

“This is my first time coming to the Christmas in Haughton parade and I think it is great. This is a little, old fashioned small town parade, it’s just what makes America great,” Troy said.

After the parade, the festivities continued with the Christmas in Haughton Festival at Joe Delaney Memorial Park.

This family-themed event included food trucks, kid zone, and a variety of local vendors, perfect for any last-minute holiday shopping and music. The Haughton High School Archery Team was on-hand wrapping gifts purchased during the festival.

Another first time attendee at the Haughton Christmas Parade was resident Kristin Breeding.She said that even though her and her family always attend the homecoming parade, she is happy to see the town have more events.

“I loved this parade. This is my first time coming and every year we go to the homecoming parade, so we are excited to see that Haughton has another parade, especially during the holidays,” Breeding said.

Haughton-based State Farm insurance agent and title sponsor of the Haughton Christmas Festival, Lisa Dilts, said community generosity has changed her life and she is proud to give back to show her appreciation.

“This is a new event to Haughton and this is a way to give back to the community. This community has done a lot for my business and their generosity has changed my life. This is one little way that I can help and keep the festival going. I think this is a great tradition to start,” Dilts said.

Haughton Mayor Jack Hicks commended the Haughton Christmas Committee for all of their hard work with this year’s event and said he is excited to continue the Town’s new tradition.

“The Town of Haughton is very excited to have our 2nd Annual Christmas Parade and Festival. I want to commend the Christmas Committee for all of their hard work in organizing this year’s events,” Hicks said.

You can see a gallery of photos from the event below (all photos by Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune):