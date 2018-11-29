Haughton High Beta Club spends part of Thanksgiving break volunteering

While many Bossier Parish students were sleeping in their first day of Thanksgiving break, members of the Haughton High School Beta Club were up early Saturday, Nov. 17 volunteering at The Renesting Project during its first Sharing of the Season.

The HHS Beta Club has been involved with The Renesting Project ever since signing up there for Bossier Schools’ first Day of Service.

Beta Club sponsor J.J. Stallcup said, “Our students love volunteering here, so Noel Haacker invited them to be a part of this special event at the Nest. Past clients were invited back to the Nest to pick out holiday decorations and receive a special ornament and new pre-lit Christmas tree. The Beta Club members were on hand (Friday night) to help sort through all the donated Christmas decorations and then again this (Saturday) morning to help the clients pick out and load their decor.”

The Renesting Project helps transition families from homelessness into homes by providing gently used furniture and household items, as well as those at risk of becoming homeless or simply in need of a helping hand.

What a great example of “Helping Hearts: The Power of We,” Bossier Schools’ district-wide community service initiative that has evolved over the years. Thanks, Haughton High Beta Club, for paying it forward and serving others before self.