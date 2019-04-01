Haughton looking at creating own Metropolitan Planning Commission office for town

The Town of Haughton is investigating whether to form their own metropolitan planning commission.

With the town’s rapid growth rate over the past few years, Haugton Mayor Jack Hicks and the Haughton Town Council have been discussing working with the Bossier City-Parish MPC to create their own office.

An MPC would be in charge of setting and following rules that govern the growth of business and residential construction for the town.

At the March 20 Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting, Parish Engineer Butch Ford advised jury members that Haughton officials are interested in possibly creating their own MPC.

The area would include the limits of the Town of Haughton, plus a five-mile radius. Similar to the Benton MPC area.

Carlotta Askew-Brown, assistant director of the Bossier City-Parish MPC, said their office is willing work with the Town of Haughton to create an MPC.

“We are in favor and want to work with the Town of Haughton. We would just handle the paperwork, they would have their own board and people,” she explained.

The Haughton Town Council is expected to discuss future plans for its own MPC at its regular meeting today at 6 p.m.

The town council meets at 118 W McKinley Ave., Haughton.