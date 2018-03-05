A Haughton man was arrested in Webster Parish Sunday afternoon following a chase by law enforcement officers after he robbed at gunpoint two others persons of acquaintance at a Haughton convenience store.

Billy St. Andry, 30, of the 100 block of North Clover Leaf in Haughton, faces numerous charges for a drug-involved armed robbery of a female acquaintance and another man.

The female, Tesse K. Sears, 22, of the 100 block of Shirley Rose Road in Haughton, was also arrested on drug warrants and for having drugs on her possession.

It all started when St. Andry and Sears, who had apparently been doing drugs over the weekend, decided to run some errands and pick up the third person in the Lake Bistineau area. St. Andry became enraged along the way, and when they stopped at a convenience station on Highway 157, he attempted to rob Sears at gunpoint. He then robbed the other man at gunpoint for money. After giving St. Andry the money, the man fled the vehicle, while St. Andry continued to argue with Sears until he told her to get out of the car; he then drove off heading towards Haughton.

A chase by Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies, Haughton Police Department officers and Louisiana State Police troopers soon ensued as St. Andry fled through the town of Haughton and then east on Highway 80. He eventually stopped just over the Webster Parish line where he was taken into custody without incident. After facing his drug possession charges with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office after he was stopped on Sunday, St. Andry was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility Monday afternoon on the following Bossier Sheriff’s Office charges:

Armed robbery (of other man)

Attempted armed robbery (of Sears)

Aggravated battery (for getting physical with Sears while in the vehicle).

Two counts of aggravated kidnapping (holding both Sears and the other man against their will)

Aggravated flight from an officer

Convicted felon with a firearm (simple burglary charge in 2013)

Obstruction of justice (throwing the weapon and cash out of the window)

St. Andry admitted to detectives about the robbery, as well as throwing the gun and cash out of the window while fleeing law enforcement officers on Highway 164 in Haughton. Deputies were able to recover the gun and cash from the roadway. St. Andry faces a bond of $630,000.

Sears was arrested on two separate warrants involving drugs:

Warrant 1 Possession of Schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute

Warrant 2 Distribution, Manufacturing, and Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) for possessing drugs on her person

She was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility Sunday where she faces a $80,000 bond.