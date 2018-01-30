Haughton man arrested for rape, molestation of juvenile

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington announced a Haughton man has been arrested for engaging in illegal sexual relations with a juvenile female following a lengthy investigation by detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Hernandez Del Angel, 43, of the 200 block of Bodcau Station in Haughton, was arrested on active warrants Thursday and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility Friday morning. He is charged with First Degree Rape and Molestation of a Juvenile.

Bossier detectives say Del Angel has engaged in sexual relations with a 7-year-old on at least five occasions over six-month period. Detectives began their investigation back on April 29, 2017, and were assisted by the Gingerbread House and CARA Center with juvenile interviews and examinations and the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory with forensic evidence.

Additionally, Del Angel admitted to detectives that he has been living illegally in the United States for about 22 years. Detectives are continuing their investigation into allegations of sexual relations Del Angel had with another young girl.

He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and faces a bond of $300,000.

“Our patrol deputies and detectives investigate sexual assault cases with the utmost professionalism, but when it comes to cases involving young children, it’s simply more heart-wrenching,”Whittington said. “This case took months of intense and thorough investigation, and I commend our detectives and professionals at the Gingerbread House, CARA and the Crime Lab for their diligent work.”