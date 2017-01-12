A Haughton man was sentenced last week to 151 months in prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

David Brian Bullock, 55, of Haughton, La., was sentenced January 6 by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

According to the September 14, 2016 guilty plea, during an ongoing investigation Bullock was identified as a transporter of methamphetamine from Texas to Louisiana. His vehicle was stopped in Haughton for a traffic violation on March 18, 2016. Bullock’s vehicle was searched, and 72.8 grams of methamphetamine were found in one set of containers and 645.1 grams of methamphetamine were found in another container. His home was searched later an even more methamphetamine was found.

The DEA and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.