The Haughton man wanted for engaging in illegal sexual contact with two juvenile females was arrested in Houston and transported to Bossier Parish late last week.

James Michael Durham, Jr., 33, has been charged with Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Molestation of a Juvenile, and Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility Nov. 2, where he faces a $300,000 bond.