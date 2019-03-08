Haughton seeking new town clerk after longstanding employee dismissed following investigation

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

The Town of Haughton is seeking to hire a new town clerk.

Former town clerk, Reagan Currence, was terminated from her position on Feb. 13 and is currently awaiting a court appearance on March 19. Currence has been charged with malfeasance in office and theft under $1,000.

Haughton Mayor Jack Hicks said, “The Town of Haughton works hard to be responsive to its citizens in all areas of its services. This includes the town’s personnel who serve the public. In response to some questions about Town charge/credit card transactions involving the former Town Clerk Reagan Currence, after a review of policy and procedures compliance, Mrs. Currence was terminated.”

“Since this is a personnel matter, the town will have no further comment at this time,” he added.

Currence’s attorney, Nelson Cameron said, “It is our position that the charges are malice. Mrs. Currence never had any intent to use any of the town’s property for her own personal use or to convert city property to her own. She has alway’s been a loyal employee. If the town came to her home or searched her property, they would not find any of their own property there. They would not find that she’s used any town funds for her own personal use. It has always been for the town’s purpose.”

Currence served as Haughton’s town clerk since February 2013 before being put on paid administrative leave since August 2018. She pled not guilty to the charges during a summons in October 2018.

The Town of Haughton is accepting applications for the position until close of business on Friday, March 8, 2019. Applications can be dropped off at Town Hall, 118 W. McKinley Ave., Haughton, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. or they can be faxed to 318-949-2609.

The position of Town clerk will perform a variety of duties that include, but certainly are not limited to the following: