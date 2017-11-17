Haughton student arrested for making terrorizing threats

A Bossier Parish student has been arrested for making terrorizing threats at a local high school.

Haughton High School student Kynan Hayes of 1900 block of Sparrow Ridge in Haughton was arrested for making threats of bringing a gun to school and shooting the school to several students in his class Nov. 14.

The incident was reported to the School Resource Officer. Hayes was secured and no weapons were found.

An investigation was initiated with assistance from detectives. Numerous students stated they heard the threats of Hayes having a gun and shooting in the school. Students also said he would let his friends know what day not to come school.

After the investigation was complete, Hayes was arrested and booked at the Bossier Maximum Facility. No bond has been set at this time.