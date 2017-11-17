Haughton student arrested for making terrorizing threats

Kynan Hayes

A Bossier Parish student has been arrested for making terrorizing threats at a local high school.

Haughton High School student Kynan Hayes of 1900 block of Sparrow Ridge in Haughton was arrested for making threats of bringing a gun to school and shooting the school to several students in his class Nov. 14.

The incident was reported to the School Resource Officer. Hayes was secured and no weapons were found.

An investigation was initiated with assistance from detectives. Numerous students stated they heard the threats of Hayes having a gun and shooting in the school. Students also said he would let his friends know what day not to come school.    

After the investigation was complete, Hayes was arrested and booked at the Bossier Maximum Facility. No bond has been set at this time.

Innocent until proven guilty. Let’s not assume until all the investigation and process is complete. We have programs in place to teach social skills and anger management. We need to keep our eyes and ears open to be able to prevent these things before they happen. However, students and parents are provided with information regularly about these issues and the policies and procedures that go along with it. Prayers for peace in this student’s heart and for the reports being made ahead of time. Yes, it is unfortunate and there are consequences. But, no tragedy occurred and that is a blessing.

They show his face because he is 18 yrs old! The kid from parkway was a minor. They showed the face of the kid from Benton who posed with a gun last year with the comment “your favorite school shooter” from his FB account but not his mugshot because he was a minor. PS…his dad was a fireman and he was arrested as well. His AGE is the difference here…nothing else!

My children have gone to school with Kynan for over 5 years. He has been to my home numerous times. My daughter spoke with him lastnight when he got home. Is he a good kid, yes. Is he a smart kid, yes. He comes from a great family who raised him right. Taking all of the above into consideration…he knew better than to make the remarks he did. Always using the excuse “he’s just a kid” is why good kids such as these grow up to be adults with zero accountability for their actions always passing the buck on everyone else. Was it an “innocent” comment? NO, it was not. He is well aware of the society we live in and the vile actions that have taken many innocent lives of school children…HE KNEW BETTER! Blaming teachers, other students and administration is removing him from accountability. It teaches him nothing about accountability for HIS ACTIONS which is ultimately why he is in the positions he is in. Is his life now ruined, most likely. Is it anyone’s fault but his own? NO! No one made him make that comment. No one coerced him into making the comment…he did it and he knew better.

This is a good kid who made an innocent mistake. There’s not one of us who hasn’t ever said something we didn’t mean or that we instantly regretted. It breaks my heart for Kynan. He’s a good kid with good parents and he doesn’t deserve what comes along with this.

