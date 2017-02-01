Haughton student honored for Senior Project

Submitted by Sonja Bailes, Public Relations Liaison for Bossier Schools

When it came time for Haughton High 12th grader Makenzie Rains to decide on a topic for her Senior Project, she wanted it to be impactful. As a result of her efforts, she may very well have saved a child’s life.

Rains was surprised at the Northwest Louisiana Transportation Safety Coalition meeting when she was presented the Safety Spotlight Award and an esteemed Challenge Coin from Bossier Parish EMS. She was nominated for her outstanding contributions to car seat restraint education through her Senior Project.

During the Fall semester, Rains worked with Bossier EMS to conduct a car seat safety check at Citizen’s National Bank in Haughton. Drivers could drive through and have their car seats examined and, if necessary, properly installed. In addition, if drivers did not have proper car restraints for children, booster seats were provided and correctly installed free of charge.

“It’s really hard. I never thought installing a car seat would be so hard. You really have to put muscle into it,” Rain commented.

One story she shared was about a grandmother who pulled up at the car safety seat check with two children under the age of six in her car. One was sitting in the front seat, the other in the back. Neither of them was properly restrained. That grandma left with booster seats.

HHS Senior Project teacher Amanda Temple said she could not be more proud of Makenzie for her diligence and the responsibly she showed throughout this project.

Temple concluded, “That’s what Senior Project is truly about. It isn’t just a research paper or a project; it’s a valuable lesson on responsibility and time management. It forces students to stretch their abilities and achieve valuable feats. I’m proud of her, and HHS is proud of her!”