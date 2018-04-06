Haughton teen to crown successor this weekend at MLAOT pageant

It was only a year ago that Alana Lewis took her first walk as the newly crowned Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen.

This weekend, she will take her final walk across the stage and pass on the crown to her successor. Lewis, a senior at Haughton High School, said her reign was filled with nothing but happiness, amazing opportunities and unforgettable moments.

“I’ve had such an amazing year,” Lewis said via phone Friday. “I’m excited to see who gets to embark on this journey next. They are going to have an amazing year.”

Highlights from the year include working with the VA Hospital in Shreveport, raising about $1,500 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through her senior project, being a state ambassador and competing at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen last summer.

Lewis said she’s looking forward to spending time with the contestants this weekend. Her advice to the next Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen is to cherish the memories and the friends you make along the way.

“Cherish every moment of your year because it will go by so fast,” she added.

Lewis plans to attend Northwestern State University in Natchitoches this fall to major in hospitality management and tourism with a double minor in marketing and musical theater. She also hopes to one day compete for the title of Miss Louisiana.

“I think I’m going to take a year off to get settled into college life,” Lewis said. “Then I’ll start preparing for the next competition.”

The Miss Louisiana Organization and the University of Louisiana at Monroe will once again partner to host the Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen Pageant, April 7 & 8 at ULM’s Brown Auditorium. Over 25 of the Bayou State’s most beautiful, talented and intelligent young ladies will compete for the title of Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen.

For more information, visit www.misslouisiana.com.