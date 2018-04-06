Two teenagers have been arrested for stealing from unlocked vehicles in various subdivisions in Haughton and Princeton over the past few weeks.

Michael C. Illies, 18, of the 300 block of Whispering Pines in Haughton (but last residing on the 100 block of Jester Road in Princeton) was charged with three counts of simple burglary and one count of attempted simple burglary.

He is the one clearly seen in the home surveillance video attempting to open a car door that was parked in the carport of a residence in the 1800 block of Kirkview Drive in Princeton in the early morning hours of March 31. He admitted to detectives to participating in this and other car burglaries in the area. He faces a $20,000 bond.

Trenton B. Mercer, 19, of the 300 block of Ace St. in Haughton (also last residing on the 100 block of Jester Road in Princeton) was charged with three counts of simple burglary, and he faces a $30,000 bond.

Bossier detectives are continuing their investigation into more than 18 vehicle burglaries that have been reported in the Haughton/Princeton area over the past few weeks.

“The arrests of these young thieves will help close some of these cases of vehicle burglaries, and our detectives will continue to diligently investigate every single case to help bring closure and return stolen items,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Vehicle burglaries are crimes of opportunities for thieves as they look for unlocked vehicles, and we to remind residents to lock their vehicle. You work hard for things you own; keep them out of the hands of criminals.”

Illies was arrested on the evening of April 3, and Mercer were arrested the next day; both were transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking.