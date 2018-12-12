Haughton to get infrastructure boost of $9.8M

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

A federal government initiative will mean millions of dollars dedicated to improvements to Haughton’s water system.

The USDA is investing $1.2 billion to help rebuild and improve rural water infrastructure for 936,000 rural Americans living in 46 states. Haughton will receive $9.8 million.

The funds from the USDA will be dedicated to wastewater treatment/sewer.

“The Town of Haughton is grateful to be the recipient of a $2.97 million dollar grant and a $6.8 million dollar loan from the United States Department of Agriculture. These funds will be used to begin the next phase of our sewer project to include expanding and upgrading our current sewer treatment plant,” said Haughton Mayor Jack Hicks.

The funds will go towards expanding the wastewater treatment plant, new lines, and rehabilitation of some lift stations.

The current plant is already reportedly nearly at its daily capacity. And officials say the upgrades must be completed very soon in order to keep up with the demand.

“These improvements will allow the Town to better serve our current residents and also prepare for future residential and commercial development. We are very excited to watch our town grow and this project is just another great stride toward the future,” said Hicks.

Haughton officials applied for capital outlay funding for the installation of two new wells on the north side of town and if approved, they will begin construction as soon as possible.

“Access to water is a key driver for economic opportunity and quality of life in rural communities,” Anne Hazlett, assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development said in a release. “Under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities in building prosperity through modern water infrastructure.”

The USDA is providing financing for 234 water and environmental infrastructure projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.

The funding is dedicated to drinking water, storm water drainage and waste disposal systems for rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.

If approved, construction will begin in early 2019.