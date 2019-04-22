Heather Feeback named new Haughton town clerk

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Haughton has a new town clerk in Heather Feeback.

Serving as the town’s assistant clerk for a little more than two years, Feeback began serving as interim town clerk in August of 2018 and has continued serving in that position until she was recently chosen to replace former town clerk Reagan Currence.

“I wanted to be town clerk because I love Haughton and want to make a difference. Haughton is at the brink of huge growth and I am honored to be a part of that,” Feeback said.

Feeback has lived in Haughton since 2009. A native of West Monroe and graduate of West Monroe High School, she is married and has two children and two step children.

“I look forward to working closely with our Mayor, Board of Aldermen and citizens to guide the Town of Haughton through the next several years of growth and development,” Feeback said. “We are a town on the move and I see nothing but success in our future.”

Listed below is small list of the duties Feeback will undertake as Haughton’s town clerk.

λ Record and abbreviate the minutes of all public meetings and publish them in the Town’s local journal.

λ Plan and direct the maintenance, filing, safekeeping and computerization of all municipal documents.

λ Publish or post ordinances and resolutions as required and give notice of all public town meetings as required by law.

λ Perform budgeting duties, including assisting in budget preparation, expenditure review and budget administration.

λ Human resources, payroll, accounts payable and receivable.