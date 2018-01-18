Brookshire Grocery Co. today donated $60,000 in proceeds from the Brookshire’s + Super 1 Foods Heroes Run to the Shreveport and Bossier City Fire and Police Departments, Barksdale Air Force Base, Wounded Warriors Project, Team Red White and Blue, and Building Homes for Heroes.

The annual race takes place each October in downtown Shreveport, and 100 percent of runner proceeds are donated to local and national non-profit organizations that support military and first responders. The Heroes Run features a half-marathon that winds through downtown Shreveport and crosses the Texas Street Bridge into Bossier City. There’s also a 5K and kids 1K, along with premium swag and exciting pre- and after-parties. More than 1,900 runners from 16 states and three countries participated in 2017.

“Our goal each year is to have a truly incredible experience for every runner, volunteer and spectator and then to give back all runner proceeds in support of our heroes,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO. “Brookshire Grocery Company is celebrating our 90th anniversary this year and we’re gearing up for another great race. Our establishment of the Heroes Run here in this community is a testament to our commitment to Shreveport-Bossier and should send a strong message that we are here to stay.”

Brookshire Grocery is a family business that supports four primary pillars of Military/First Responders, Hunger Relief, Education and Family Health and Well-Being. In addition to the Heroes Run, BGC also gives back to veterans through its Heroes Flight program. Since 2010, the company has escorted 415 veterans, mostly from World War II, to Washington, D.C., to see the memorial built in their honor and other sites.

The 2018 Heroes Run will take place Oct. 27. Registration and more information is available at www.bgcracing.com.