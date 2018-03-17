The Airline Vikings and Benton Tigers won tournament games Friday and Saturday.

Airline defeated Tioga 9-2 and Sulphur 4-3 Friday in the Sam Houston/Sulphur tournament. The Vikings lost to Zachary 10-0 Saturday.

Benton downed Ouachita Christian 9-7 Friday and St. Louis Catholic 16-4 Saturday in the West Monroe tournament.

Haughton lost to West Monroe 4-2 Friday in the West Monroe tournament. Parkway fell to Sam Houston 6-1 Friday and Tioga 7-1 Saturday in the Sam Houston/Sulphur tournament.

Hunter Hollis went 3-for-4 with a double in Airline’s win against Tioga. Jerry Couch went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Harrison Tauzin had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Will Tynes had a two-RBI triple.

Bryson Connell allowed three hits in five innings and struck out seven.

Hollis had two hits, including a double, against Sulphur. Cole Broadway had two RBI.

Jack Navalance and Hunter Mathewes combined on a five-hitter.

Steve Lutterman had a double, one of the Vikings’ two hits, in the five-inning loss to Zachary.

Airline is 7-10.

Winning pitcher Cameron Ross went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Benton’s win against Ouachita Christian. Sam Simmons had a double and two RBI.

The Tigers took advantage of eight walks. Garrett Hable and Cade Scott drew three walks each.

Brennan Blaylock went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in the six-inning victory against St. Louis Catholic.

Cody Norris had two doubles and a single. Simmons doubled twice and drove in three runs. Scott had two hits, including a triple. Tanner Timms went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Brock Van Hoy allowed three hits in four innings. Landon Joyner didn’t allow a hit in two innings.

Benton improved to 10-7.

Hunter Harlan went 2-for-3 in Haughton’s loss to West Monroe. Hayden Hensley had a double and two RBI.

The Bucs (7-9) took a 3-2 lead into the seventh. Tom Biggs’ hit a two-run walkoff home run with one out.

Eric Williams and Hayden Knotts both doubled in Parkway’s loss to Sam Houston (19-0). The Panthers managed just three hits against Barron Simon, who struck out 10 in six innings.

Eric Brown went 2-for-3 with a double against Tioga. Eric Williams had a double.

Parkway dropped to 12-3.

Jon Mikal Robertson went 4-for-4 in Bossier’s 32-11 loss to Stanley in the Stanley tournament. David Snipes had two hits and three RBI.

Bossier fell to 3-7.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts or received from coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com