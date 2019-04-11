High school baseball: Airline, Bossier pick up non-district victories

The Airline Vikings and Bossier Bearkats won non-district games Wednesday.

Airline defeated West Monroe 12-10 on the road. Bossier downed Summerfield 13-3 in six innings at Rusheon.

At West Monroe, Chris Lutterman and Will Tynes had two hits each for Airline. Lutterman had two RBI.

Hayden Travinski’s two-RBI double gave Airline an 11-1 lead with two outs in the top of the fourth. Travinski finished with three RBI.

Carson Carey, Dalton Burrell and Cole Broadway all drew two walks. The Vikings took advantage of eight hit-by-pitches. Travinski, Hayden Lope and Bryson Connell were all hit twice. Carey and Cole Broadway were hit once.

Airline scored seven runs in the fourth to take a 12-1 lead. But West Monroe answered with six in the bottom of the inning. The Rebels added three more in the sixth to make it 12-10.

Brendan Wendrock shut down West Monroe in the bottom of the seventh. He induced two flyouts and a lineout to preserve the victory.

Airline improved to 16-12.

At Rusheon, seven Bearkats combined for 13 hits.

Jon-Mikal Robertson went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Chase Bounds went 3-for-5 with a double.

Coleman Beeson smacked two doubles and had three RBI. Rico St. Fleur went 2-for-4. Cody Deen had an RBI-triple.

Beeson pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

The Bearkats improved to 9-12.