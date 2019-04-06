High school baseball: Airline coach Toby Todd gets 400th career victory

The Airline Vikings defeated the Southwood Cowboys 11-5 Saturday afternoon at Southwood, giving Airline coach Toby Todd his 400th career victory.

Todd is in his 19th season as head coach at Airline. His Vikings improved to 13-12 overall this season and 3-4 in District 1-5A.

Airline trailed 5-3 after four innings against the Cowboys. But the Vikings tied the game with two in the top of the fifth and then pulled away with three in sixth and three in the seventh.

Nine Vikings combined for 17 hits. Chris Lutterman went 4-for-4. Hayden Travinski had two doubles and two RBI.

Carson Carey went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Hunter Whiteside went 2-for-2 with a double. Dalton Burrell and Bryson Connell had two hits each.

Hayden Lope, Will Tynes and Cole Tabor also had hits.

Burrell, Whiteside, Jacob Wilhite and John Michael Mclane combined to allow three hits.

Southwood dropped to 14-10 and 0-7.