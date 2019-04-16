High school baseball: Airline gets past Haughton; Bossier wins

The Airline Vikings defeated the Haughton Buccaneers 3-1 in a District 1-5A baseball game Monday at Haughton.

Game 2 of the two-game set has been moved up to Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Airline because of inclement weather forecasted for Wednesday.

Airline improved to 18-13 overall and 6-5 in district. Haughton dropped to 18-9 and 4-7.

According to louisianasportsline.com, Haughton and Airline are Nos. 13 and 14, respectively, in the Class 5A power rankings. The top 16 teams in the final rankings host first-round playoff games.

Bossier defeated Peabody 16-6 at Rusheon to even its record at 12-12. The Bearkats are No. 30 in the Class 4A power rankings. The top 32 teams generally make the playoffs.

At Haughton, both teams got solid pitching performances.

Airline starter Will Tynes scattered six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out 11 and walked four.

Haughton’s Dawson Hunt pitched four perfect innings in relief of Jacob Hernandez. He struck out eight.

Airline’s Hayden Lope went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI. Haughton’s Peyton Stovall also went 2-for-3.

The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Lope led off with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Christopher Lutterman.

He moved to third on an error and scored on a balk.

The Vikings added two in the third. Hayden Travinski singled with two outs. Caden Jones, running for Travinksi, moved to third on an error on a hard hit grounder by Dalton Burrell. Lope brought Jones home with his triple to deep left field.

Haughton got on the board in the sixth. Landon Thompson bunted and reached second on an error. He scored on Logan Wilkerson’s single to center.

Haughton had other opportunities but couldn’t get the timely hit. The Bucs left two on in the first, one in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth, two in the sixth and two in the seventh.

At Rusheon, Bossier’s Jon-Mikal Robertson went 4-for-5 with a double. Chase Bounds went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Jamaal Brooks had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Avery Williams had a double and two RBI. Cody Deen also had two RBI.

Beeson struck out 13 in five innings and got the win.

Bossier is scheduled to host District 1-4A leader Benton Tuesday at 6. District 1-5A champion Parkway is scheduled to host Calvary Baptist at 6.