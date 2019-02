The Airline Vikings and Haughton Bucs suffered their first losses of the season Tuesday night.

Airline fell to Ruston 7-6 in nine innings at Ruston. Haughton dropped a 9-3 decision to Sterlington at Sterlington,

At Ruston, the Bearcats (4-2) won on a two-out walk-off single.

Airline led 4-2 through 5 1/2 innings. Ruston scored four in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-4 lead. The Vikings (3-1) put two across in the top of the seventh to tie it.

Airline got 10 hits in the game. Christopher Lutterman went 3-for-4 with a double. Will Tynes had two hits.

Caden Jones smacked a triple. Cole Broadway and Lucas McCain had one double each. McKain’s came with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the second, giving the Vikings a 3-0 lead.

At Sterlington, the Bucs matched the Panthers with 11 hits but Sterlington was able to make the most of its opportunities.

Carter Griffin, Peyton Stovall and CJ McWilliams had two hits each, including doubles. Caleb Green also had a double. The Bucs dropped to 2-1.

Sterlington (2-0) was a Class 3A semifinalist last year.