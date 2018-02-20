Bossier Parish teams got off to a great start Monday on the first day of the high school baseball season.

The Airline Vikings, Parkway Panthers and Haughton Buccaneers all won their openers.

Airline defeated North DeSoto 8-1 at North DeSoto, Parkway crushed Lakeside 10-0 at home and Haughton blanked Alexandria Senior High 3-0 at Northwestern State.

At North DeSoto, Jerry Couch went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to lead Airline.

The Vikings scored all eight runs in the final three innings.

Steven Lutterman went 2-for-3, and Hunter Hollis had a double.

Starter Bryson Connell allowed one hit in three innings and struck out four.

Couch pitched the final four innings, giving up four hits while striking out seven.

At Parkway, Parker Stevens and Christion Rayner combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Rayner also had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI.

Hayden Knotts went 2-for-3. Amani Larry smacked a solo homer. Eric Brown had a triple and three RBI.

At NSU, Nick Heckman struck out eight in six innings of work in Haughton’s victory.

Mason Simmons went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Peyton Stovall had a double. Cameron Townsend drove in a run and pitched the final inning for the save.

Benton and Bossier face off Tuesday at 6 at Bossier’s field at Rusheon in a season and District 1-4A opener.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com