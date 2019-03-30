High school baseball: Airline tops Captain Shreve

The Airline Vikings defeated the Captain Shreve Gators 15-5 in a District 1-5A game Saturday at Airline.

The Vikings improved to 9-11 overall and 2-4 in district. Shreve dropped to 10-10 and 2-2.

Hayden Lope went 3-for-4 with two RBI in the six-inning game.

Hayden Tranvinski went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI. It was his sixth home run in district play. Travinski also drew three walks.

Bryson Connell, Chris Lutterman and Lucas McKain all had two hits. Lutterman and Will Tynes had doubles.

Cole Broadway had a triple and walked twice.

Dalton Burrell and Brandon Wendrock combined on a three-hitter with nine strikeouts.