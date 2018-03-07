The annual Jason Bland Memorial Tournament hosted by Airline begins Thursday.

Twelve teams will be competing at five sites. Airline, Parkway and Haughton will host games Thursday through Saturday along with Byrd and Captain Shreve.

Other teams competing are Benton, Southwood, Texas High, Neville, Ruston, West Ouachita and Natchitoches Central.

Neville is the defending Class 4A state champion. The Tigers (3-6), who open play against Parkway (7-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday, have gotten off to a slow start this season.

Benton (6-3) faces Southwood (2-5) in its first game at 4 Thursday at Airline.

Airline (3-6) opens play against Texas High at 7.

Haughton (4-5) faces Ruston (4-3) at 6.

Haughton fell to Northwood 6-5 Monday at home after a seventh-inning rally fell just short. The Bucs trailed 6-1 after six and then scored four in the bottom of the seventh.

Nick Heckman led the Bucs, going 3-for-4. Peyton Stovall had two hits. Jathon Patton and Cameron Townsend had doubles.

Bossier fell to Northwood 12-2 in a District 1-4A game on Tuesday.

Coleman Beeson, Devin Snipes and Preston Allen had hits for the Bearkats.

Here is the schedule for the Jason Bland tournament.

At Airline

Thursday

Benton vs. Southwood, 4

Texas High vs. Airline, 7

Friday

Texas High vs. Southwood, 4

Neville at Airline, 7

Saturday

Southwood vs. Ruston, 10

West Ouachita vs. Airline, 12:30

Southwood vs. Natchitoches Central, 3

Benton vs. Airline, 6

At Parkway

Thursday

Neville vs. Parkway, 6

Friday

Benton vs. Parkway, 6

Saturday

Texas High vs. Parkway, 11

Ruston vs. Parkway, 3

At Haughton

Thursday

Ruston vs. Haughton, 6

Friday

Natchitoches Central vs. Haughton, 5

Saturday

Neville vs. Haughton, 11

West Ouachita vs. Haughton, 3

At Captain Shreve

Thursday

Natchitoches Central vs. Captain Shreve, 6

Friday

West Ouachita vs. Captain Shreve, 6

Saturday

Benton vs. Captain Shreve, 11

Texas High vs. Captain Shreve, 3

At Byrd’s field at LSUS

Thursday

West Ouachita vs. Byrd, 6

Friday

Ruston vs. Byrd, 6

Saturday

Natchitoches Central vs. Byrd, 11

Neville vs. Byrd, 3

