High school baseball: All six parish teams make playoffs; Parkway No. 3 seed in 5A, Benton No. 4 in 4A

High school baseball: All six parish teams make playoffs; Parkway No. 3...

All six Bossier Parish teams made the LHSAA state baseball playoffs. Two will have rematches of regular-season games in the first round.

All three parish Class 5A teams are home in the first round.

District 1 champion Parkway (26-5), the No. 3 seed, faces No. 30 Natchitoches Central (9-23). The Panthers defeated the Chiefs 8-4 on March 12 in Natchitoches.

Haughton (19-9), the No. 12 seed, takes on No. 21 Comeaux (18-15) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Airline (18-14), the No. 14 seed, plays district foe and No. 19 Captain Shreve (15-18). Airline split with Shreve in the regular season, losing 9-4 at Shreve on March 28 and winning 15-5 at home on March 30.

The Parkway-Natchitoches Central winner faces the Airline-Shreve winner in the the second round, which is a best-of-3 series.

Benton (28-5), the fourth seed, begins its quest for back-to-back Class 4A state titles at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against No. 29 Plaquemine (13-15).

Benton will take a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs after defeating Northwood 12-5 in its regular-season finale Friday. Brennan Blaylock went 3-for-4 with a grand slam home run, double and six RBI.

The Tigers have won 21 of their last 22.

In another Class 4A first-round game, No. 28 Bossier (14-13) visits No. 5 West Ouachita (23-10). Bossier is in the playoffs for the first time since 2013 when the Bearkats made it in Class 3A.

In Class 1A, No. 25 Plain Dealing (3-9) travels to No. 8 East Iberville (10-8).

The deadline to play first-round games is Tuesday.

While Benton is looking to repeat, the other parish teams will try to improve on last year’s playoff performances.

Parkway reached the second round, losing to eventual state champion Baton Rouge Central two games to one. Haughton lost to Lafayette 8-4 in the first round.

Airline fell to eventual state runner-up Sulphur 6-5 in 10 innings in the first round.

Plain Dealing fell to Slaughter Community Charter 16-1 in the first round.