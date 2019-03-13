High school baseball: Battle of the Borders tournament starts Thursday

Earlier this season, Parkway was scheduled to host a tournament which featured teams from Northwest Louisiana facing teams mainly from East Texas.

Mother Nature had other plans, though. The tournament was mostly rained out with teams only getting a few games in.

Starting Thursday, there will be another tournament hosted by Parkway featuring area teams against teams from another state. Only this time it’s Arkansas.

Two of the Arkansas teams — Nashville and Harding — are defending state champions. Nashville won Class 4A last year, and Harding has won two straight Class 3A titles.

The first Battle of the Borders tournament will be played at Parkway, Benton, Haughton and Evangel Christian.

There are 16 games scheduled and only one doesn’t match a Louisiana team and an Arkansas team. Defending Class 4A state champ Benton hosts Evangel at 5 p.m. Thursday. That is also the only game at any of the sites on Thursday. The rest of the teams start play Friday.

Much better, if somewhat cool, weather is in the forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. According to weather.com, as of Wednesday afternoon there is only a 20 percent chance of rain Thursday and none Friday and Saturday.

Here is the schedule.

At Benton

Thursday — Benton vs. Evangel, 5 p.m.

Friday — Benton vs. Harding, Ark., 5 p.m.

Saturday — Benton vs. Morrilton, Ark., 10 a.m.; Benton vs. Vilonia, Ark., 1:30 p.m.

At Haughton

Friday — Haughton vs. Vilonia, Ark., 4 p.m.; Haughton vs. Morrilton, Ark., 7:30

Saturday — Haughton vs. Harding, Ark., 10 a.m.; Haughton vs. Nashville, Ark., 1:30 p.m.

At Parkway

Friday — Parkway vs. Morrilton, Ark., 4 p.m.; Parkway vs. Vilonia, Ark., 7:30

Saturday — Parkway vs. Nashville, Ark., 10 a.m.; Parkway vs. Harding, Ark., 1:30 p.m.

At Evangel Christian

Friday — Evangel vs. Nashville, Ark., 5 p.m.

Saturday — Evangel vs. Vilonia, Ark., 10 a.m.; Evangel vs. Morrilton, Ark., 1:30 p.m.