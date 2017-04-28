The Benton Tigers, Airline Vikings and Haughton Bucs begin second-round best-of-3 state playoff series Friday.

Benton, the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, is the only team at home. The Tigers (29-6) host No. 17 Belle Chasse (16-14) in Game 1 at 6:30 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled for noon Saturday with Game 3, if neccessary, following at approximately 3.

Airline (22-12), the No. 12 seed in Class 5A, is at No. 5 Zachary (25-9). Game 1 is set for 6:30. Game 2 is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, will follow at approximately 4.

Haughton (17-18), the No. 31 seed in Class 5A, is at No. 18 Denham Springs (17-11). Game 1 is at 6. Game 2 is scheduled for noon Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for approximately 3.

Haughton sent shockwaves through the state on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory at three-time defending state champion Barbe. Nick Heckman pitched a three-hitter.

Denham Springs also pulled a first-round upset, although not quite as big. The Yellow Jackets knocked off No. 15 H.L. Bourgeois 7-0.

Airline and Zachary avoided first-round upsets with 1-0 victories. The Vikings downed No. 21 Covington on Cameron Parikh’s walk-off hit. Parikh also pitched a four-hitter. Zachary edged No. 28 Terrebonne.

Benton rolled past No. 32 Leesville 10-0 in five innings in the first round. Belle Chasse defeated No. 16 Riverdale 3-0.

The Tigers are looking to advance to the quarterfinals for the fifth straight season.

Haughton is trying to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since moving up to Class 5A in 2012.

Airline is looking for its second straight trip to the quarterfinals.

