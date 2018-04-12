The Benton Tigers and Bossier Bearkats won District 1-4A games Wednesday.

Benton downed Minden 5-3 at Benton, and Bossier topped Huntington 12-9 at Huntington.

At Benton, Peyton Long and Cole Horton had two hits each to lead the Tigers. Long went 2-for-3 with a solo home run. Horton also went 2-for-3 with a double.

Clint Lasiter hit a solo home run. Garrett Hable had a double.

Starter Andrew McPherson allowed three hits in six innings, struck out 10 and walked two.

Benton improved to 18-10 overall and 7-1 in 1-4A. Minden dropped to 16-8 and 6-2.

At Huntington, Jamaal Brooks led Bossier, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Rangel Miller had two RBI. Durrell May, Devin Snipes, Kaleb Harlow and Jon Mikal Robertson all had hits.

Bossier improved to 5-16 overall and 2-6 in district.

NOTE: The above report is based on the teams’ official GameChanger accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com