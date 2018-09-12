High school baseball: Benton players, coaches, administrators receive state championship rings

Benton players, coaches and administrators received their 2018 Class 4A baseball state championship rings during a ceremony celebrating the achievement at the Hilton Garden Inn on Sunday in Bossier City.

Sonja Bailes (bottom, far left) was the emcee of the ceremony. Bank of Montgomery received special recognition during the presentation for purchasing the players’ and coaches’ rings. Flanking Benton head coach J.D. Stephens are BOM Senior Vice President and Loan Officer J.D. Hartley and BOM Business Development Coordinator Henry Burns. The rings were presented during a special event celebrating the state championship, which the Tigers won in May, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bossier City.

— Courtesy Photos