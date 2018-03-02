The Benton Tigers pounded out 13 hits in a 14-4, five-inning baseball victory over the Evangel Christian Academy Eagles on Thursday night at Benton.

It was the third time the Eagles (3-3) and Tigers (3-3) have played this season. After a 1-0 loss, Benton has won twice by 10 runs.

Brennan Blaylock was one of five Tigers with multiple hits. He went 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Sam Simmons had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI. Garrett Hable went 2-for-4 with a home run and double.

Cade Scott went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Cameron Ross, who went the distance on the mound, had two hits.

Tanner Timms drove in two runs. Peyton Long doubled.

Evangel led 4-0 after 1.5 innings, but Benton scored 10 in the bottom of the second. The Tigers had five hits in the inning, including Simmons’ homer. They also took advantage of two errors, two walks and two sacrifice bunts.

