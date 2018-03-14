The Benton Tigers routed Huntington 18-1 in four innings in a District 1-4A baseball game Tuesday at Benton.

Elsewhere in 1-4A, the Bossier Bearkats fell to North DeSoto 13-1. In a non-district game, Haughton lost to Neville 2-1 on the road.

At Benton, the Tigers scored 16 runs in the first inning. Eighteen Benton players made plate appearances.

Brock Van Hoy and Brennan Blaylock had two hits each. Peyton Long had a double and three RBI.

Hayden Gatti, Cameron Ross, Clint Lasiter and Cade Scott all had two RBI.

Kade Bailey, Andrew McPherson, Colbey Sharp and Drew Haynes combined on a 1-hitter.

Five-time defending district champion Benton improved to 8-6 overall and 2-0 in 1-4A.

At Neville, the Tigers won on a walkoff single with one out in the seventh. Neville opened the inning with a double.

Cameron Townsend had two hits for Haughton (7-7), and Nick Heckman turned in a solid performance on the mound with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

At Rusheon, Kaleb Harlow and Jon Mikal Robertson had hits for Bossier (3-5).

