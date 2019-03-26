High school baseball: Benton wins 11th in a row; District 1-5A play resumes Tuesday

The defending Class 4A state champion Benton Tigers won their 11th straight game Monday, defeating the Natchitoches Central Chiefs 13-3 in six innings at Benton.

The Tigers, No. 4 in the latest Class 4A power rankings, improved to 18-4. The Chiefs dropped to 5-17.

Benton’s Brennan Blaylock went 3-for-4. JT Brice and Daniel Halbert both hit three-run homers.

Cole Horton had a double and two RBI. Sam Simmons also had two RBI.

Starter Cameron Ross went three innings for the win.

Benton visits Carthage, Texas, High on Tuesday at 5.

In District 1-5A Tuesday, Parkway (14-4, 3-0) visits Evangel Christian (8-9, 2-1), Haughton (12-5, 0-3) is at Captain Shreve (9-7, 1-0) and Airline (8-9, 1-2) takes on Byrd (8-11, 2-1) at Byrd’s field at LSUS. All three games start at 6.

Parkway was No. 3 in the latest Class 5A power rankings. Haughton was No. 13 and Airline No. 22.

In non-district games, Bossier (4-9) visits Jonesboro-Hodge (3-14) at 5, and Plain Dealing (0-4) hits the road for a 5 o’clock doubleheader against Summerfield (13-0).