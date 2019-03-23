High school baseball: Benton wins ninth straight

Defending Class 4A state champion Benton won its ninth straight game Friday, defeating North Webster 10-0 in five innings at Benton.
The Tigers improved to 16-4.
Brock VanHoy picked up the win. He allowed two hits in four innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Dane Stearns pitched the final inning.
Brennan Blaylock went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Tanner Timms also had three hits. Sam Simmons went 2-for-3 with a double.
JT Brice smacked a three-run homer in the second inning to get the Tigers on the board.