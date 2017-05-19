Benton’s Horton co-MVP in District 1-4A

Benton sophomore Cole Horton has been named the co-Most Valuable Player on the All-District 1-4A baseball team selected by the district’s coaches.

Horton, a catcher, helped the Tigers win their fifth straight district championship. Benton finished 32-9 after losing to Neville two games to one in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

Horton shares MVP honors with senior center fielder Drake Foster of runner-up North DeSoto.

Benton placed 10 other players on the first team, including three pitchers — senior Will Hine, freshman Cameron Ross and junior Colby Sharp.

Hine, the ace of the staff, went 10-1, including 3-0 in the playoffs.

Other first-team selections were junior infielder Garrett Hable, senior infielder Connor Jack Smith, junior shortstop Cody Norris, sophomore outfielder Sam Simmons, senior outfielder Coleman Nerren, senior outfielder Hal Gatti and freshman designated hitter Cade Scott.

Bossier junior infielder Kaleb Harlow made the first team as a utility player.

Benton junior infielder Peyton Long made the second team.

Bossier’s second-team selections were sophomore outfielder Xavier Murphy, junior pitcher Rangel Miller and junior outfielder Kevin McCuthen.

Benton juniors Andrew McPherson and Kade Bailey and Bossier sophomore Chase Bounds were honorable mention selections.

Russell Hedges

rhedges@bossierpress.com