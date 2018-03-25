The Parkway Panthers remained undefeated in District 1-5A with an 11-0, five-inning victory over the Evangel Christian Academy Eagles on Saturday at Evangel.

Meanwhile, the Airline Vikings won their first district game in dramatic fashion. Jerry Couch hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the seventh to rally Airline past Byrd 4-3 at Byrd’s field at LSUS.

In the other 1-5A game, a rally fell just short as the Haughton Bucs suffered their first district loss 6-5 to Captain Shreve at Shreve.

At Evangel, George Booras pitched a two-hitter with just one walk in Parkway’s win.

Caleb Reese hit two home runs and had four RBI. Reese reached base four times as he was twice hit by pitches.

Derious Bradford went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Amani Larry went 2-for-3 with a double.

Eric Williams also had two hits. Peyton Lewis singled in a run.

Parkway improved to 15-4 overall and 3-0 in 1-5A. Evangel dropped to 7-13 and 2-1.

The teams are scheduled to complete the series Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Parkway.

At LSUS, Byrd scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to take a 3-1 lead.

Airline got within one with a run in the top of the sixth. Will Tynes singled with two outs and Harrison Tauzin was hit by a pitch.

Hunter Mathewes, running for Tynes, scored on Steven Lutterman’s single. Tauzin was thrown out trying to tie it.

Dalton Burrell led off Airline’s seventh with a walk. Mathewes, running for Burrell, advanced to second on Hayden Lope’s sacrifice bunt.

After a popout, Couch came to the plate as Airline’s final chance. He sent a 2-1 pitch over the center field fence to give the Vikings the lead.

Byrd got a one-out single in the bottom of the inning, but Brett Webber got two flyouts to end the game.

Couch, who scored on a passed ball in the first, went 2-for-3 with a double. Jack Navalance, Tynes and Webber combined to allow six hits.

Airline improved to 8-12 and 1-2. Byrd dropped to 9-12 and 0-3.

The teams are scheduled to complete the series at 6 Tuesday at Airline.

At Captain Shreve, Haughton fell behind 5-0 after two innings and trailed 6-2 after four. The Bucs rallied with three runs in the top of the fifth, but the Gators held them off.

Haughton outhit Shreve 11-4. Hayden Hensley had a triple, double and three RBI.

Cameron Townsend went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mason Simmons and CJ McWilliams had two hits and an RBI each.

Peyton Stovall doubled. Hal Harlan singled in a run.

Haughton dropped to 10-11 and 2-1. Shreve improved to 17-1 with its 16th straight win and 1-0.

The teams are scheduled to complete the series at 6 Tuesday at Haughton.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts or received from coaches.

