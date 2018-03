The Bossier Bearkats defeated the Red River Bulldogs 10-7 in a non-district baseball game Monday at Rusheon.

Jon Mikal Robertson went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Devin Snipes had two hits and two RBI. Kaleb Ortega went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Winning pitcher Rangel Miller had a double.

Bossier improved to 3-4.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com