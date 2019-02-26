High school baseball: District 1-5A Player and Pitcher of the Week (Feb. 17-23)

NOTE: Selected by district’s coaches.

Player of the Week: Caleb Reese

The Parkway Panthers opened the 2019 season with a 6-0 road victory over the Ouchita Christian Eagles on Monday, Feb. 18. Caleb Reese finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a game high two RBI. Reese, a Mississippi College commit, followed Monday’s performance going 2-for-2 with an RBI leading the Panthers to a 4-3 victory over Pleasant Grove.

After being asked what he contributes his early season success to, Reese responded with a simple-truth of most successful hitters, “See ball, hit ball.”

Reese finished the week 4-for-5 with 3-RBI, a team high .714 on-base percentage to seize District 1-5A Player of the Week honors.

***Other nominees

Airline: Dalton Burrell

Captain Shreve: Alden Moore

Pitcher of the Week: Parker Stevens

Panthers head coach David George sent senior right-hander Parker Stevens (1-0) to the mound to open the season for the Panthers on Feb. 18. The LSU-Shreveport signee held the Eagles scoreless over 5.1-Innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five.

“I just wanted to go out and throw strikes and trust my defense. I know we have one of the best defenses around and it’s great to know they have my back every time we go out there. My teammates did a great job all-around which ultimately led to the win,” Stevens said.

Coach George realizes Reece and Stevens are both very talented athletes, but credits their leadership as key attributes to the Panthers success. “Both of these young men are very talented, but they are also team leaders, and it has been a privilege to coach both of them.”

***Other nominees:

Airline: Will Tynes (JR; RHP)

Byrd: Sawyer Lacoste (SO; RHP)

Captain Shreve: Jake Tyndall (SO; RHP)