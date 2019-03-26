High school baseball: Five parish players selected to play in All-Star games

Five players from Bossier Parish teams have been selected to play in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association East-West All-Star Games.

Named to the West squad were Airline’s Hayden Travinski, Parkway’s Caleb Reese and Eric Brown, and Benton’s Sam Simmons and Cole Horton.

The games, which will feature many of the state’s top senior players, are scheduled for May 17-18 at Louisiana College in Pineville.

Benton’s J.D. Stephens will be the head coach for the West. Assistants will be Captain Shreve’s Todd Sharp and Lakeside’s Will Gray.

Travinski, a catcher, is an LSU signee. He hit two home runs in the Vikings’ recent District 1-5A victory over Byrd.

Reese, a catcher, is a Mississippi College signee. Brown, an infielder, is a Coastal Carolina signee. They have helped Parkway get off to a 14-4 start this season. Both were first-team All-Parish last season.

Horton, a catcher, is a two-time first-team All-Parish selection and a Northwestern State signee. He was the District 1-4A co-MVP the last two seasons.

Simmons, a utility player, was a first-team All-Parish selection last season. He and Horton helped the Tigers win the Class 4A state championship, the first baseball state title in school history.