Five Bossier Parish high school teams made the LHSAA baseball playoffs.

Two Class 5A first-round games are scheduled for Monday. District 1 champion Airline (21-12), the No. 12 seed, hosts No. 21 Covington (20-11) at 6 p.m. Parkway, the No. 25 seed, travels to Baton Rouge to face No. 8 Central (21-12) at 4.

Parkway is making its first playoff appearance since 2011, when it was in Class 4A.

Haughton (16-18), the No. 31 seed, travels to Lake Charles on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game against No. 2 Barbe (29-5), the three-time defending state champion.

District 1 champion Benton (28-6), the No. 1 seed, hosts No. 32 Leesville (12-19) in a Class 4A first-round game. The date and time weren’t set as of early Sunday afternoon. First-round games must be played by Tuesday.

The Tigers take a 12-game winning streak into the playoffs.

For the first time, the baseball playoffs are divided into seven non-select (public schools) classes and five non-select (private, magnet schools) divisions.

The select/non-select split has been in effect since 2013 for football and was extended to basketball, baseball and softball this school year.

Because of the split, all 27 teams in Class 1A made the playoffs. Plain Dealing, which went 0-11 and is seeded No. 26, visits No. 7 Grand Lake (16-7) in the first round.

Airline lost in the best-of-three quarterfinals last season to district rival Byrd two games to one. Byrd, which lost to Barbe in the state title game last season, is one of 13 teams in the Division I playoffs.

Benton has lost in the Class 4A quarterfinals four straight years. Last year, the Tigers were swept by West Ouachita. The previous three seasons, Benton lost to private schools Teurlings Catholic and St. Michael.

Haughton lost to Byrd 10-4 in the first round last season.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com