The Airline Vikings and Benton Tigers picked up two wins each on the final day of the Monroe-area Trey Altick tournament Saturday evening.

Airline defeated Franklin Parish 10-1 and Lutcher 9-1. Benton rolled past Pineville 9-1 and Ouachita Parish 21-1.

The Haughton Bucs and Parkway Panthers split their final games in the Altick tournament.

Haughton defeated Eunice 7-1 and lost to Sylvan Hills, Ark., 6-4. Parkway downed Greenbriar, Ark., 11-5 and suffered its first loss of the season, 14-7, to West Monroe.

The Bossier Bearkats split two games in the North Caddo tournament. Bossier downed Plain Dealing 19-6 and lost to North Caddo 9-2.

Jack Navalance went 3-for-3 with two doubles in Airline’s victory over Lutcher. Winning pitcher Bryson Connell went 3-for-5.

Harrison Tauzin had two hits, including a double. Hunter Matthewes had two RBI.

Connell allowed four hits and struck out seven in six innings.

Jerry Couch went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI against Franklin Parish. Steve Lutterman went 2-for-3 with a double. Connell had two hits.

Navalance and Carson McIntosh had two RBI each. Navalance got the win, allowing just two hits in five innings.

Airline improved to 3-7.

Benton scored six runs in the sixth to pull away from Pineville.

Garrett Hable went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI. Clint Lasiter went 3-for-4.

Sam Simmons had two hits. Cade Scott and Cameron Ross had two RBI each.

Brock Van Hoy gave up three hits in six innings and struck out five.

Nine Tigers combined for 13 hits in the five-inning win over Ouachita Parish.

Simmons went 3-for-3, including a grand slam home run. Tanner Timms had two hits and two RBI. Cole Horton went 2-for-3.

Lasiter smacked a two-RBI double. Scott and Hable had two RBI each.

Turner Toms didn’t allow a hit in three innings and struck out three.

Benton improved to 6-3.

Nick Heckman gave up four hits in six innings and struck out nine in Haughton’s win over Eunice. He also went 3-for-3.

Cameron Townsend went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Jathon Patton and Peyton Stovall had doubles.

Stovall went 2-for-4 against Sylvan Hills. Mason Simmons had a double.

Haughton is 4-4.

Peyton Lewis went 3-for-4 with a double in Parkway’s win over Greenbriar. Amani Larry had two hits, including a double, and four RBI.

Caleb Reese had two hits in four at-bats. Winning pitcher Eric Williams and Deonte Marshall had two hits each. Derious Bradford had a double.

Lewis went 2-for-3 with a double against West Monroe. Larry had two hits.

Parkway is 7-1.

Jon Mikal Robertson went 2-for-2 with a double in Bossier’s win over Plain Dealing. Kaleb Ortega went 2-for-4. Rangel Miller, who allowed three hits in the five-inning game, picked up the win.

Matt Sullivan had a double for Plain Dealing.

Coleman Beeson, Preston Allen and Barrett Bussie all had hits in the loss to North Caddo.

Bossier is 1-2.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on team’s official GameChanger accounts or received from coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com