Four parish players have been named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Class 5A All-State team.

Three Parkway players were selected — junior catcher Caleb Reese, junior shortstop Amani Larry and senior outfielder Eric “EJ” Williams.

Haughton senior pitcher Nick Heckman was also selected in a vote by a panel of coaches from across the state.

Williams, a Southern signee, and Heckman, a Nicholls State signee, were also named the Hitter of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, on the LBCA All-Region I team.

Eleven other Bossier Parish players were named to the All-Region team, including Reese and Larry.

The All-Region I team was selected by coaches and includes players from Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Red River and Sabine Parishes.

Williams and Heckman have already been named the co-Players of the Year on The Press-Tribune’s All-Parish team.

Williams batted .385 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 36 RBI for a Parkway team that finished second to Captain Shreve in District 1-5A.

He was also a first-team selection on the Louisiana Sports Writers Class 5A All-State team.

Heckman went 8-3 and had an ERA of 0.99. He struck out 69 in 63 1/3 innings.

Reese batted .430 with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 30 RBI.

Larry batted .379 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 21 RBI. He had an on-base percentage of .504.

Other Parkway players selected to the All-Region team were senior pitcher George Booras, junior infielder Eric Brown and senior outfielder Derious Bradford.

Class 4A state champion Benton had four players selected — senior pitcher Andrew McPherson, junior pitcher Turner Toms, junior catcher Cole Horton and senior infielder Garrett Hable.

Airline senior pitcher Jerry Couch and sophomore pitcher Bryson Connell were also named to the squad.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com