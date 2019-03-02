High school baseball: Haughton, Benton, Airline, Parkway win tournament games

Bossier Parish baseball teams enjoyed success Friday in the Monroe-area Trey Altick Invitational.

In a battle of defending state champions, Benton (6-1) knocked off 2018 Class 5A champ Central of Baton Rouge 7-2. The Tigers also defeated Walker 4-0 Saturday.

Haughton (5-1) won twice. The Bucs defeated Franklin Parish 11-1 and Pineville 8-4.

Airline (4-3) split games Friday. The Vikings downed Vilonia, Ark., 11-1 and fell to New Orleans Holy Cross 6-5. Airline lost to Greenbrier, Ark., 5-4 on Saturday. All three of the Vikings’ losses have been by one run.

Parkway (4-1) defeated Walker 9-0 Friday and New Orleans Archbishop Rummel 6-4 Thursday.

In the North Caddo tournament, Bossier dropped an 8-7 decision to Castor on Thursday.

Benton’s Tanner Timms went 3-for-3 with a double against Central. Daniel Halbert hit a three-run home run in the third inning. He finished with four RBI.

Cade Scott went 2-for-4. Clint Lasiter and Cole Horton both doubled.

Landon Joyner allowed just three hits in five innings and struck out five. Sam Simmons pitched two innings of no-hit ball in relief.

Brock Van Hoy pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts against Walker.

Lasiter went 2-for-4 with a double. Sam Simmons tripled and Brennan Blaylock doubled.

Brock Breed had two hits and two RBI in Haughton’s win over Franklin Parish. Peyton Stovall had a double and two RBI. Jonathan Sewell and Landon Thompson had two RBI each.

Dustin Barron went the distance in the five-inning game.

Breed went 3-for-3 with two doubles in the win over Pineville. CJ McWilliams had two hits, including a triple.

Sophomore Chase Keith continued his impressive start to the season, allowing four hits in six innings with four strikeouts and only one walk.

Bryson Connell went 3-for-3 with a triple and double in Airline’s five-inning win over Vilonia. Dalton Burrell had two hits and two RBI. Cole Broadway went 2-for-2 with a double.

Hayden Travinski smacked a solo home run.

Tyler Thurman got the win, allowing two hits in four innings.

Connell had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double against Holy Cross. Hayden Lope also had three hits. Burrell had a double and two RBI. Christopher Lutterman also had a double.

The game was tied at 4 after five. Holy Cross scored twice in the bottom of the sixth.

Burrell went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI against Greenbrier. Travinski, Connell and Lope all had two hits. Will Tynes had a double.

Tynes allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings and struck out seven.

Parkway erupted for five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth in the win over Walker.

Hayden Knotts pitched a four-hitter with no walks.

Caleb Reese went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI. Peyton Lewis also had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI.

Christion Rayner went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Reese, Eric Brown and Rayner all had two hits against Rummel. Lewis had a double and two RBI.

Lewis got the win in relief. He struck out six and allowed just one hit in 2 2/3 innings. Starter Collier Cloinger allowed two hits and no earned runs in 4 1/3 innings while striking out seven.

Castor scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to get past Bossier.

Bossier’s Jon-Mikal Robertson had a two-RBI single. That was the Bearkats’ only hit. Bossier took advantage of 13 walks and seven Castor errors.

Robertson allowed four hits and only one earned run in five innings of relief.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches and teams’ GameChanger accounts.