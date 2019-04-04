High school baseball: Haughton, Benton, Bossier claim district victories

The Haughton Buccaneers, Benton Tigers and Bossier Bearkats won district baseball games Wednesday.

In District 1-5A, Haughton edged Southwood 1-0 at Southwood.

In District 1-4A, Benton downed North DeSoto 4-1 at North DeSoto, and Bossier swept Huntington 17-4 and 23-7.

At Southwood, the Bucs scored the game’s only run in the top of the first.

CJ McWilliams led off with a double. Peyton Stovall reached on a dropped third strike and McWilliams scored on the play.

That’s the only run pitcher Dustin Barron needed. He pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks.

McWilliams and Barron had two hits each.

Haughton improved to 17-6 overall and evened its district record at 4-4. The game was moved up a day because of inclement weather forecasted for Thursday.

The Bucs have played four straight one-run games, winning three of them.

At North DeSoto, seven Benton players combined for eight hits. Brennan Blaylock went 2-for-3, and Cade Scott had two RBI.

Benton took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Blaylock led off with a single, advanced to second on Tanner Timms’ sacrifice bunt with one out and reached third on a passed ball.

After JT Brice walked, Scott brought home Blaylock and Brice with a two-out double to center field.

Sam Simmons’ led off Benton’s fifth with a home run over the left-field fence.

The Griffins cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth.

The Tigers tacked on another run in the seventh on Cameron Ross’ sacrifice fly with one out and the bases loaded. Cole Horton and Blaylock had singles in the frame.

Benton starter Brock VanHoy struck out 13 in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed just two hits and walked three.

Simmons got the final two outs of the game for the save.

Benton (22-5, 6-0) and North DeSoto (9-13, 2-1) are scheduled to complete the two-game district set at 6 p.m. Friday at Benton.

Coleman Beeson went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Bossier’s 17-4, five-inning victory over Huntington. Cody Deen also went 3-for-4 with a double.

Jon-Mikal Robertson went 2-for-3 with a triple. Chase Bounds, Jamaal Brooks and Barrett Bussie had two hits apiece.

Robertson got the win, striking out six while allowing five hits.

Brooks went 2-for-3 with two RBI in the 23-7, four-inning victory. Avery Williams went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Deen had a triple and four RBI. Robertson had three RBI.

Bounds and Robertson pitched two innings each, allowing just three hits.

Bossier improved to 8-11 overall and 2-5 in district.

NOTE: The above report is based on information found on the teams’ GameChanger accounts.