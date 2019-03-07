High school baseball: Haughton, Benton post victories

The Haughton Buccaneers and Benton Tigers won non-district games Wednesday.

Haughton downed Northwood 7-5 at Northwood, and Benton defeated Byrd 11-9 at Byrd.

At Byrd, Cade Scott and Tanner Timms led Benton (7-2) at the plate with three hits each. Timms had a double and two RBI.

Cole Horton went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Sam Simmons had two hits, including a solo home run. Cameron Ross had a double and two RBI.

Ross went five innings for the win. He allowed seven hits but only one earned run as the Tigers hurt themselves with errors.

Dane Stearns and Simmons didn’t allow a hit in the final two innings.

Timms’ two-out RBI single in the top of the sixth broke a 9-9 tie. Brennan Blaylock scored the go-ahead run.

Byrd dropped to 3-8.

At Northwood, Haughton’s Landon Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double. CJ McWilliams also had two hits, including a double.

Dawson Hunt (2-0), who pitched the sixth inning, got the victory in relief. Dustin Barron, who pitched a scorless seventh, got the save.

Starter Chase Keith didn’t allow an earned run in five innings of work.

Haughton improved to 6-1. Northwood dropped to 4-4.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches or found on teams’ official GameChanger accounts.