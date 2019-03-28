High school baseball: Haughton gets non-district victory

The Haughton Buccaneers defeated Summerfield 18-3 in a non-district game Wednesday at Haughton.

Haughton (14-5, 1-3) resumes District 1-5A play Thursday at Evangel Christian (8-10, 2-2) at 6 p.m.

CJ McWilliams led the Bucs at the plate against Summerfield. He went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI.

Jake St. Andre had a double and three RBI. James Rose had a double. Peyton Stovall and Cameron Barton had two RBI each.

Dustin Barron (3-0) picked up the win.

In other District 1-5A games Thursday, Parkway (15-4, 4-0) visits Southwood (13-6, 0-2) and Airline (8-10, 1-3) is at Captain Shreve (9-8, 1-1).

In non-district games, Benton (18-5) hosts Byrd (9-11) at 6, and Bossier (5-9) hosts Haynesville (3-8) at 5.