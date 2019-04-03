High school baseball: Haughton gets past Southwood; Parkway suffers first district loss; Benton, Airline win

The Haughton Buccaneers scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge the Southwood Cowboys 3-2 in a District 1-5A game Tuesday at Haughton.

Also in District 1-5A, the Parkway Panthers suffered their first district loss, 8-5, against Byrd at home. The loss ended a 12-game winning streak.

In the other 1-5A game, Evangel Christian shut out Captain Shreve 12-0.

Parkway (18-5, 6-1) and Byrd (10-13, 4-1) are tied for first in the loss column. They are followed by Evangel (10-11, 3-3), Captain Shreve (11-11, 2-3), Haughton (16-6, 3-4), Airline (11-12, 2-4) and Southwood (14-9, 0-5).

In a non-district game Tuesday, Airline downed Pineville 6-3 in Pineville.

In District 1-4A, the Benton Tigers swept Woodlawn 18-0 and 17-0 at home, and Bossier fell to Northwood 20-8 at Rusheon.

Benton improved to 21-5 overall and 5-0 in district. The Tigers are scheduled to visit North DeSoto (9-12, 2-0) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Northwood improved to 10-9 and 2-0.

At Haughton, the game was tied at 2 after six.

CJ McWilliams led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and stole second. Jonathan Sewell laid down a bunt and McWilliams scored on an error.

Sewell went 3-for-4 in the game. James Rose had two hits, including an RBI-double. Landon Thompson went 2-for-3. McWlliams had two hits.

Haughton starter Chase Keith allowed five hits in six innings and struck out seven. Brodie Shankle struck out the side in the seventh and got the win.

Trailing 2-1 after five, the Bucs tied it with a run in the sixth. Dustin Barron singled with one out. Jerry Lee Brandon, running for Barron, scored on Rose’s double with two outs.

Peyton Stovall’s sacrifice fly scored Sewell for Haughton’s first run in the first inning.

At Parkway, Byrd scored four runs in the top of the seventh, including three on Julien Deleon’s three-run home run, to take an 8-2 lead.

Parkway’s Caleb Reese answered with a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning for the final margin.

Parkway’s Eric Brown went 2-for-4. Gabe Larry and Amani Larry had one double each.

At Pineville, Airline’s Will Tynes pitched a three-hitter. He struck out eight and walked four.

Lucas McKain doubled twice. Hayden Lope went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Bryson Connell had an RBI-double.

At Benton, thirteen Benton players had hits in the Game 1 victory.

Cade Scott, Clint Lasiter, Sam Simmons, Brennan Blaylock, Tanner Timms and JT Brice had two apiece. Both of Timms’ were doubles. Scott had a triple and a double.

Grayson Gates didn’t allow a hit and struck out five in two innings for the win.

Twelve Tigers had hits in the Game 2 win. Scott had another triple. Cole Horton, Cameron Rosss and Simmons had doubles.

Cade Paddy and Jake Maranto pitched one inning each.

At Rusheon, Bossier had eight hits against the Falcons. Jon-Mikal Robertson went 3-for-4. Cody Deen had a triple.

Bossier fell to 6-11 and 0-5.