High school baseball: Haughton, Parkway, Benton post victories

The Haughton Bucs, Parkway Panthers and Benton Tigers posted victories Monday.

In non-district games, Haughton downed Neville 5-4 in eight innings at Haughton, and Parkway defeated Natchitoches Central 8-4 in Natchitoches.

In District 1-4A, Benton swept Huntington 16-0 and 12-0 at Benton, and Bossier fell to North DeSoto 9-2 in Stonewall.

At Haughton, the Bucs (8-2) scored the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.

Brock Breed and Peyton Stovall had back-to-back two-out singles.

Landon Thompson then lined a single to left field. Jerry Lee Brandon, running for Breed, scored the game-winner from second base.

Breed went 3-for-4. Logan Wilkerson went 2-for-4 with a double.

Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double. Dustin Barron also went 2-for-4.

Starter Chase Keith allowed just four hits and one earned run in seven innings. He struck out six and walked only one.

Dawson Hunt struck out two in the eighth and got the win.

Haughton rallied from a 3-2 deficit with two runs in the sixth. Neville (4-6) tied it in the top of the seventh.

At Natchitoches Central, Caleb Reese and Peyton Lewis had two hits each to lead the Panthers (7-4).

Amani Larry drove in two runs in Parkway’s three-run fourth with a single to left. The Panthers led 6-2 after four.

Collier Cloinger went five innings for the win. He allowed five hits and two earned runs while striking out seven.

Eric Brown didn’t give up a hit and struck out two in the final 1 1/3 innings.

Natchitoches Central dropped to 4-9.

At Benton, both games went three innings.

Nine Tigers got hits in the 16-0 victory. Cade Scott, Jack Walters, Sam Simmons, Cameron Ross, Tanner Timms, Dane Stearns and JT Brice all had two RBI,

Landon Joyner, Grayson Mims and Stearns pitched one perfect inning apiece.

Brennan Blaylock went 2-for-2 with two RBI in the 12-0 win.

Simmons and Clint Lasiter had two RBI each.

Brock Van Hoy, Lasiter and Simmons combined on a one-hitter with six strikeouts.

Benton improved to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in district.

At North DeSoto, Jamaal Brooks had two of Bossier’s four hits. Jon-Mikal Robertson allowed five earned runs and struck out three in six innings.

Bossier dropped to 3-6 and 0-4. North DeSoto improved to 3-7 and 1-0.