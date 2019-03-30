High school baseball: Haughton turns tables on Evangel; Parkway win streak reaches 12

A day after losing to Evangel Christian in walk-off fashion, the Haughton Bucs turned the tables on the Eagles on Friday night at Haughton.

With one out in the bottom of the 11th, Jonathan Sewell’s grounder to shortstop scored Carson Gilmore with the winning run in a 6-5 District 1-5A victory.

Haughton improved to 15-6 overall and 2-4 in district. Evangel, which scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh in an 8-7 Game 1 victory Thursday, dropped to 9-11 and 3-3.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon. It was moved to Friday because of concerns about possible inclement weather forecasted for Saturday.

In a non-district game Friday, the Parkway Panthers continued to roll, defeating Neville 10-0 in Monroe.

Parkway (18-4, 6-0) extended its winning streak to 12 on Saturday with a 10-0 District 1-5A victory over Southwood at home.

In another non-district game Friday, the Bossier Bearkats fell to Castor 10-6 at Rusheon.

At Haughton, the Bucs scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 5 and send it into extra innings.

Peyton Stovall’s triple scored Carter Griffin, who walked to lead off the inning. Caleb Green’s single then scored Stovall.

The Eagles loaded the bases in the eighth. But the Bucs got out of the jam on a pop out and two groundouts.

Evangel loaded the bases again with two outs in the 10th. Chase Keith got a groundout to end the threat.

Haughton didn’t threaten in the eighth, ninth or 10th.

Dustin Barron led off the bottom of the 11th with a single. Gilmore then drew a walk.

Hunter Jenkins, running for Barron, was forced out at third on a bunt attempt. With runners still at first and second, CJ McWilliams was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Sewell then brought home Gilmore and the Bucs walked off with the win.

Stovall went 3-for-5 with the triple and a double. Green had two hits, including a three-run homer in the first. Barron also had two hits.

Keith allowed two hits and walked just one in four innings of relief for the win.

Haughton starter Landon Thompson gave up four hits and struck out four in four innings. Brodie Shankle allowed one run in three innings of relief.

At Neville, Christion Rayner pitched a five-inning two-hitter with six strikeouts.

Eric Brown went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Caleb Reese hit a solo home run.

Hayden Knotts, Gabe Larry and Christian Vicknair all had doubles. Knotts had two RBI.

Neville dropped to 10-10.

At Parkway Saturday, Amani Larry went 3-for-3 with a triple. Hayden Knotts went 2-for-2.

Reese smacked a three-run homer in Parkway’s eight-run second inning. Gabe Larry brought home the final two runs of the inning with a triple. Collier Cloinger had a double.

Drake Fontenot went the distance in the five-inning game. He allowed four hits, walked none and struck out six.

At Rusheon, Bossier’s Jamaal Brooks went 2-for-3 with a triple. Jon-Mikal Robertson also had two hits, including a double.

Bossier dropped to 6-10.

NOTE: The above report is based on information found of the teams’ GameChanger accounts.