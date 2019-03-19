High school baseball: Parish 1-5A teams begin district play Tuesday

District 1-5A baseball teams open district play Tuesday with no clear favorite based on results in non-district play.

Defending champion Captain Shreve is off to a 6-7 start. The Gators are the only 1-5A team not playing a district game Tuesday. They begin Saturday with a 1 p.m. game at Haughton.

In Tuesday’s 6 o’clock openers, Airline (7-7) hosts Parkway (11-4), Haughton (12-2) takes on Byrd (6-10) at Byrd’s field at LSUS, and Evangel Christian (6-8) visits Southwood (11-2).

Haughton, which finished third last season, is off to the best start of the seven teams.

Brock Breed and Dustin Barron lead the team at the plate. Both are hitting close to .400.

CJ McWilliams, Landon Thompson and Peyton Stovall are also off to good starts, combining for 12 doubles.

Sophomore Chase Keith has a 1.18 ERA in 29 2/3 innings. He also leads the team with 22 strikeouts.

Barron has a 2.10 ERA in 20 innings. Dawson Hunt has also been effective, striking out 17 in nine innings with a 0.78 ERA. Brodie Shankle has two wins.

The Bucs take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game.

Parkway, which finished runner-up last season, is also off to a good start. The Panthers have gotten solid pitching from Parker Stevens, Eric Brown, Christion Rayner, Drake Fontenot, Hayden Knotts and Collier Cloinger.

Airline has played a tough schedule. Bryson Connell has been a force at the plate and on the mound. LSU signee Hayden Travinski has had some solid hitting performances of late. Will Tynes has also had success at the plate.

Southwood has an impressive record, but the Cowboys are a mystery because of a schedule that has included several teams at the Class 2A level and below.

In other games Tuesday, Benton (14-4) plays St. Louis Catholic (7-11) at 6 at Louisiana College, and Bossier (4-7, 0-4) hosts North DeSoto (4-9, 1-0) in a District 1-4A game at 6.